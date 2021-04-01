According to Sky Sports, Celtic are confirmed to have made contact with ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie How as they step up their search for a new manager.

After a season spent chasing the coat-tails of city rivals Rangers – a season where they stumbled – the Bhoys rid themselves of long-time manager Neil Lennon.

Now it appears that the Glasgow and SPL giants are looking to step up a gear and have made their interest in Howe a confirmed interest with news that they have made contact with the former Cherries boss.

Eddie Howe – now a candidate for Bhoys

43-year-old Howe came up through the playing ranks at Bournemouth before a March 2002 move to Portsmouth. He returned to the Cherries from Pompey two years later, ending his playing career at the club in 2007.

As a manager, aside from an 86-game spell at Burnley (January 2011-October 2012), Howe has earned his spurs at Bournemouth. In two spells with the south coast club, Howe has racked up 454 games in charge – winning 194 of these.

His time in charge of the Cherries has seen him manage 190 games in the Premier League where he earned plaudits and reviews from those in the football world. His prestige has been so that Celtic have obviously sat up and paid attention.

Howe about that – Celtic in for Eddie

Sky Sports swoop in with an article that states that SPL giants Celtic have made contact, reporting that the Bhoys “hierarchy are believed to be impressed” and “could propose a package that may tempt him back into management.”

Howe, who has been out of management for nearly a year after leaving Bournemouth and has, in that time, been linked with many of the vacant positions that have come up.

Sky Sports do say that Howe “is understood to be considering a number of options as he prepares to return to football” and it appears that Celtic is one of those options.

Reporter indicates possible Howe reluctance

Whilst Celtic has made contact with Howe, that is contact only and not the offer of a job. It is something at Sun reporter Alan Nixon picked up on:

Howe has been out of work for some time. Would prefer a job in England. But Celtic only one he is even close to getting. https://t.co/5IvKR4q8hy — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 30, 2021

Celtic could be edging closer to a permanent manager deal with this confirmed interest in Eddie Howe. That might give the Glasgow side a lift as they continue a restructure that the club will hope gets them closer to Rangers who ran away with the title this season.