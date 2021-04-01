Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has been discussing the summer ahead at the Stadium of Light, in which he expects contract talks to be ‘extended out’.

Sunderland face a more precarious summer than most. Johnson spoke to Sunderland Echo about player contracts recently, where he explained how the club’s promotion bid combined with the financial difficulties of this season will inevitably make contract talks more complex.

It comes after Jack Diamond recently penned a new long-term contract at the club. There’s likely to be more to follow but Johnson has set the tone with Diamond’s new Sunderland deal, which keeps him at the club until 2024.

The academy graduate has worked his way through the ranks to become a first-team regular this season. He’s shown enough in his 18 League One appearances to merit a new deal – to which Johnson sees a much bigger picture:

You look all the way through the academy and there’s a value to that succession planning. There’s a value in terms of the monetary value, but the bigger value is obviously to the club and the team.