As reported on the official site, Jonathan Woodgate and his Bournemouth side will have a fully fit squad to choose from, as nearly his entire side have returned to full fitness.

A consistent presence in and amongst the top six this season, the Cherries have seen themselves slowly slide into 7th. Dealing with injuries, the club sacked manager Jason Tindall after a continued poor run of form earlier in the season.

Woodgate has served as his replacement, and the club have seen at least a slight upturn in form since his introduction to the side. Since his permanent appointment, Bournemouth have played six league games and won three of them, including an impressive victory against promotion-rivals Watford.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with his former side Middlesbrough, Woodgate noted that:

“Everyone’s back fit, apart from Lewis Cook who, as we know, has got a long-term injury.”

Such words will serve only to inspire the Bournemouth faithful, who will soon see the likes of David Brooks, Lloyd Kelly and Phillip Billing return to the side.

Woodgate would later comment on the capabilities of his Welsh wizard, David Brooks, stating:

“He floats past players and sometimes you don’t understand how he’s doing it, he doesn’t look like he’s running the quickest but he just glides past them, he’s got that ability.”

The re-introduction of Brooks, as well as Shane Long nearing a return to full fitness, will bolster the Bournemouth attack as they seek a way to enter, and consolidate, a playoff position.

The Cherries have a busy schedule approaching, with three league games over the course of eight days. With players returning for contention, seemingly in their masses, Woodgate will be spoilt for choice in his options. An envious aspect of management anyway, but for a side gunning for promotion, an abundance of options can prove priceless.