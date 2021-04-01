Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said he hopes midfielder Massimo Luongo could return to the grass “in weeks to come”.

The 28-year-old midfielder has seen his 2020/21 campaign ravaged by injury, with an injury keeping him out since early February.

Luongo last played for Sheffield Wednesday in a 2-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth, coming off the bench to make a late cameo appearance. The key midfielder is out on the sidelines through a muscle injury, while a knee problem sidelining him earlier this season.

Now, after almost two monhts out through his latest blow, an update has emerged on Luongo’s recovery.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore spoke to Yorkshire Live ahead of their clash with Watford and Vicarage Road, confirming that he is continuing with rehab. However, he added he hopes that the Australian international can make a return to the grass “in weeks to come”.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s another who’s had a long-term injury but he’s doing really well.

“He’s a player who needs to continue his rehab. In weeks to come, he too can hopefully step through a door and get back on the grass with the sports science staff.”

Across all competitions, Luongo has managed 13 appearances this season. The former QPR man will be hoping to continue with his recovery as he looks to make a return to action before the end of the season.

Ahead of Friday’s clash with Watford, Wednesday still sit in 23rd place, six points away from safety. A victory would massively boost their survival hopes, but with Watford in fine form and occupying 2nd placed, it will be a tough task for Moore’s Owls.