Speaking to the press ahead of his side’s trip to Bournemouth, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was asked about Burnley’s reported interest in Dael Fry.

Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry has been attracting interest from Premier League side Burnley for a number of years. Sean Dyche’s side had a £10 million bid rejected in January 2020. However, the Clarets are still eyeing a deal to bring the centre-back to Turf Moor. Burnley will reportedly place an identical £10 million offer in for Fry this summer.

Having been a mainstay in the side when fit, Fry has been an integral part to Boro’s success this season. Although he sat out the first game against Watford, every time he has been fit and available he has played.

Warnock had previously stated that so long as he was in charge at the Riverside, Fry would remain a Boro player.

When asked about the reignited interest from Burnley, Warnock rubbished the offer. He claimed that it would not be up to the club’s valuation.

“I saw the figures mentioned, I mean that wouldn’t buy his left lace, let alone his body!” he said.

“I’m not anticipating losing him at all.”

In recent weeks Fry has formed a strong partnership alongside Grant Hall. Middlesbrough are not blessed with depth at centre-back and the hierarchy would likely want to keep hold of as many central-defenders as possible in the off-season.

Youngster Nathan Wood has been used sporadically in the absence of Fry or Hall, but did join Crewe Alexandra on loan in January. Equally, Paddy McNair has stepped in at the back despite being a midfielder. As have both Anfernee Dijksteel and Marc Bola, despite the pair being full-backs.