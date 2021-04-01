Freddie Woodman’s father, Andy, says his son’s main goal is to become Newcastle United’s no.1 goalkeeper.

Andy Woodman has recently left his position on the Arsenal coaching staff to take charge of Bromley. He’s told WalesOnline that his son aims to be Newcastle United’s no.1 choice keeper in the future, amid ongoing Arsenal links.

“Has he exceeded my expectations? No, never,” he explained. “I think all of these stepping stones he’s taken are with the main goal of being Newcastle’s No.1 goalie.

“He knows where he wants to get to. Freddie, with or without my help, he’s always known exactly how he’s going to do that. That’s stood him in good stead.”

Woodman, 24, has been on loan at Swansea City from Newcastle United since the start of last season. He made 43 Championship appearances last term and has 36 to his name this time round, keeping 18 clean sheets in the Championship in this campaign alone.

Last January, Arsenal had reportedly enquired about taking Woodman from Newcastle, and WalesOnline say ‘rumours persist that they may try again for him this summer’.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Woodman won’t be at Swansea City next season. Having looked so strong all season the Swans have tailed off slightly, and now an automatic promotion seems far-fetched.

Woodman is a player with Premier League quality and should he not see Swansea into the top flight then he’ll likely be making that step on his own.

That could yet be with Arsenal whose goalkeeper search continues. But Newcastle United could still drop down into the Championship, which would add another element of uncertainty to Woodman’s future.

He’s a lot to consider going forward, but for now his focus will be on Swansea City’s remaining nine games of the season.