Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has assessed their upcoming clash v Watford, and reviewed how his side have fared during the international break.

Sheffield Wednesday went into this international break on their back of their first Championship win in eight outings. They overcame high-flyers Barnsley 2-1 at Oakwell, with a trip to 2nd-place Watford on the cards tomorrow.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Moore spoke about the two-week break just gone, and his side’s form prior to the international break:

“We have got through the work on the training ground. I have seen patches where we have done well in games and patches where we have not kept our foot on the gas.

“There was a lapse in concentration in the Huddersfield game but we were more disciplined and hard to beat against Barnsley.

“Everyone played their part and it is going to take more performances like that over the next nine games.”

Moore has overseen five games since taking charge last month, claiming five points from those games. He still finds his side in 23rd-place of the Championship table though, now with a six-point gap to safety.

Speaking on tomorrow’s trip to Vicarage Road, Moore said:

“It’s another tough test for us. We have to make sure that we are operating at our level best again and try and build on the performance we put in before the international break.

“Winning breeds confidence. I was pleased for the players that they felt the adulation of three points. Nothing is better for a professional when you earn three points and it’s a real tough game.

“But we know we have got another tough test tomorrow. We have to be strong and positive.”

Watford have been one of the division’s form sides through 2021. Xisco Munoz finds his side in 2nd-place of the Championship table having won their last five, and nine of their last 10 as they vie for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Owls did it at Barnsley, and tomorrow will need an equally an inspiring performance to claim anything from a rampant-looking Watford side.