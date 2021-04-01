Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has confirmed centre-back Christoph Zimmermann is set four four two six weeks out through injury.

🗣 DF: "Sadly, Zimmermann is out. He felt on Monday in the end of the warm up some problems with his hamstring. "He will miss four to six weeks."#NCFC pic.twitter.com/MzKftEowQC — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 1, 2021

The 28-year-old centre-back has been in and out of Daniel Farke’s starting 11 over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson have been Farke’s go-to centre-back partnership, with Zimmermann starting in 13 Championship games.

Now, it has been confirmed that the German defender is set for a stint on the sidelines through a hamstring injury.

Speaking on the matter, here’s what the manager had to say:

“Sadly, Zimmermann is out.

“He felt on Monday at the end of the warm-up some problems with his hamstring. He will miss four to six weeks.”

Zimmermann joins fellow defender Ben Gibson on the sidelines, further limiting the Canaries’ defensive options. Gibson is set to miss the rest of the season, meaning that Scotland international Hanley is the only fit centre-back at Carrow Road.

With Zimmermann joining the injury list, it will be interesting to see how Farke adapts his side to deal with the ongoing injury problems.

The former Borussia Dortmund player has featured 24 times across all competitions this season. His contributions to this campaign take Zimmermann to 134 games in a Norwich City shirt, netting for goals and laying on five assists in the process.