Birmingham City are now facing a ‘new 12-year stadium lease’, after the club’s owners sold their 75% majority share in the stadium.

A report from the BBC goes into finer detail about how the deal works – simply put, Birmingham City have sold their remaining share in their current home ground St Andrew’s, and will now rent it back from the new owners.

The stadium’s new owners are called Achiever Global Group Ltd. The BBC reports that Birmingham City can ‘bank’ £10.8million from the deal, but will now pay £1.25million per year to rent the stadium.

That deal is backdated from May 2019, but has only been finalised now and so the news has taken over Birmingham City Twitter in the past 24-hours.

It’s all very confusing. But the main takeaway is that Birmingham City will eventually be at a loss in terms of that £10.8million windfall, and how much they’ll have paid to rent the stadium by 2021 – at the end of which, the club won’t have a stadium to show for it.

Needless to say, the news has sparked a strong reaction from Birmingham City fans on Twitter:

Maybe they’re looking to eventually put us in the Perry Barr Stadium? It’s a disgrace, worst thing to do is sell your own ground. Coventry City all over again #BCFC #KRO — Brummie Al (@BluenoseRoyal) March 31, 2021

The problem I’ve got is the club wasn’t sold to a property developer in 2019 so this seems very iffy to me and just feel these Chinese are taking a club apart bit by bit — darren humphreys (@darrenh16300176) April 1, 2021

Need somebody to buy the club. Otherwise we will cease to exist in the not to distant future. These present owners. Have absolutely no interest in football. The clubs in decline. But their share value is increasing. Something’s not kosher going on here. — Brian B. (@BrianBr41198151) March 31, 2021

Blues could be going out business https://t.co/v6S8EqQ9nz — David o mahony (@Davidomahony18) April 1, 2021

Just another bitter taste Tom, soon be back in the ground 👀 — Dean Matthews (@deanobluenose) March 31, 2021

This "Deal" to sell At Andrews Stinks… Why would you Sell your stadium for £10.8 Million & then pay £15 Million over 12 Years to rent it back…. It means that Blues will be £4.2 Million worse off & Have NO Stadium at the end of it all? Can someone explain? #BCFC #Blues — Emma-Jane Burness 💖 (@EmmaJaneBurness) March 31, 2021