Birmingham City are now facing a ‘new 12-year stadium lease’, after the club’s owners sold their 75% majority share in the stadium.

A report from the BBC goes into finer detail about how the deal works – simply put, Birmingham City have sold their remaining share in their current home ground St Andrew’s, and will now rent it back from the new owners.

The stadium’s new owners are called Achiever Global Group Ltd. The BBC reports that Birmingham City can ‘bank’ £10.8million from the deal, but will now pay £1.25million per year to rent the stadium.

That deal is backdated from May 2019, but has only been finalised now and so the news has taken over Birmingham City Twitter in the past 24-hours.

It’s all very confusing. But the main takeaway is that Birmingham City will eventually be at a loss in terms of that £10.8million windfall, and how much they’ll have paid to rent the stadium by 2021 – at the end of which, the club won’t have a stadium to show for it.

Needless to say, the news has sparked a strong reaction from Birmingham City fans on Twitter: