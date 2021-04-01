Speaking with The News, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has confirmed striker Jordy Hiwula has suffered a potentially season-ending injury.

Hiwula made only his first league start against Ipswich Town earlier this month. The striker played 72 minutes as Portsmouth secured a 2-1 win over former manager Paul Cook.

The 26-year-old was left out of the squad completely for Pompey’s victory over Shrewsbury Town, with it being confirmed that he was absent through injury.

Now, further insight into Hiwula’s injury has emerged.

Manager Danny Cowley has confirmed that the former Coventry City’s striker could have come to an end. An ankle injury is set to remain absent until the end of the League One campaign.

However, should Portsmouth earn a spot in the play-offs, Hiwula could yet feature for the Fratton Park outfit. Speaking with The News on the matter, here’s what Cowley had to say:

“With regards to Jordy, he has just come out of the boot on Monday and we’ll probably accelerate the process, that’s the aim.