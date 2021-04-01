Former Hull City, Preston North End and Swindon Town boss Phil Brown is keen on a return to management, as per an interview with i News.

The 61-year-old last managed Indian Super League but has been out of the dugout since January 2020 and has since been working as a TV pundit out there.

Brown moved to India in December 2018 and joined Pune City who later turned into Hyderabad.

The ex-Bolton Wanderers defender’s best achievement in management was guiding Hull to promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history in 2008. He then kept them up in the top flight in the campaign after.

He is now plotting his next chapter: “I don’t think you ever stop learning. You get past the 60 mark and people think you’re on the slippery slope but that is not the case as far as I’m concerned. It (experience) does round you or take the edges off a bit, the longer you stay in the game. If you’d said to me at 19 I’d still be involved in professional football at 61, I’d have said you’re talking crazy but I’m still there pitching in. I’m looking for that next chapter.”

Asked about his infamous half-time Hull team talk against Manchester City, he said: “Would I have done anything different in hindsight? The answer to that is no because that’s who I am still. But will I do it different now? Absolutely. I have got more experience now. I have a better temperament now.

“The normal person – me from South Shields, the apprentice electrician – ending up in the Premier League was a lovely story in my own head but it’s an unfinished story.”

Brown left Hull in 2010 and linked up with Preston North End shortly after. He spent just under a year at Deepdale and won just 29.4% of games during his time at the helm.

A five-year stint at Southend United followed for him and he guided the Shrimpers to promotion to League One via the Play-Offs in 2015.

Swindon Town came calling in 2018 and he spent seven months with the Robins whilst they were in League Two before being sacked.

Brown has since worked abroad but is now weighing up his next move.