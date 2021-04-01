Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar have announced the signing of Norwich City ‘target’ Sam Beukema, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Reports emerged claiming the Canaries were showing an interest in the 22-year-old centre-back ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Beukema has been in impressive form this season, starring for Dutch second-tier side Go Ahead Eagles. The defender has featured in all but one game this season, helping them maintain their strong run of form. The club have lost just once since December 4th winning 12 games since then.

Now, amid interest from Norwich City, it has been confirmed that Beukema has sealed a move elsewhere. Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar have moved to add the Dutchman to their defensive ranks.

Beukema will link up with AZ in the summer once the 2020/21 campaign has come to an end. The Deventer-born youngster has penned a five-year deal with the club, keeping him there until the summer of 2026.

The Go Ahead Eagles star has been a fixture in Kees van Wonderen’s starting 11 this season. Beukema has played in 29 games across all competitions, netting a thoroughly impressive eight goals from centre-back.

With a deal for Beukema now off the cards, it will be interesting to see what other options Daniel Farke has on his radar ahead of next season.

The Canaries look nailed on for an immediate return to the Premier League. They sit at the top of the Championship table, eight points clear with eight games left.

With that in mind, Farke and co will be lining up targets they believe are ready to play top-flight football next season.