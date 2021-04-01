As reported by The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock revealed both Paddy McNair and George Saville will be in the squad to face Bournemouth on Friday.

The Middlesbrough duo started Northern Ireland’s World Cup Qualifier against Bulgaria on Wednesday evening. The game ultimately ended in a 0-0 draw, leaving the Green and White Army middle of Group C.

The pair will join up with their Middlesbrough teammates today. They will meet up with the rest of the squad in the hotel ahead of their clash with Bournemouth tomorrow.

Speaking to the press Warnock revealed that ideally he would have liked to have rested both McNair and Saville, but given the threadbare squad at present and another couple of injuries sustained in and around the international break, he revealed he now will have to use them.

“They lasted the game (for Northern Ireland), but Paddy did take some blows, didn’t he?” said Warnock.

“It’s not been the greatest international break for us – we have picked up another couple of injuries.

“Hopefully, they’ll be okay, but it’s difficult with those two not coming back until today. They’re flying into Southampton later on this afternoon to meet up with us at the hotel.

“I just hope if they play, they don’t pick up a serious injury. I didn’t want to play either of them if I could, but we’ve had one or two knocks and it looks like I’m going to have to.”

Fellow Boro midfielder Sam Morsy missed the club’s last game before the break and Marcus Tavernier came off injured. The pair are expected to miss out again this week. Jonny Howson will be expected to play alongside McNair and Saville.

Middlesbrough go into the game in ninth position, just three points off Friday’s opponents. Bournemouth sit two places above them in seventh. The two sides are both vying for a place in the Championship play-offs come the end of the season. Boro are currently six points off the top-six, whereas the Cherries are just three, meaning a win for either side will seriously bolster their chances.