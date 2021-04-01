Ahead of Stoke City’s weekend clash with Bristol City at the bet365 Stadium, Martin O’Neill has detailed the players in his team that will be absent from the game through injury.

As reported by the Stoke Sentinel, O’Neill was open in admitting that his side are, currently, thinly stretched due to injury. Perhaps the most significant injury has been suffered by Tashan Oakley-Boothe.

A youth graduate of Tottenham, Oakley-Boothe departed Spurs in the winter of 2020. He had been an official player from as early as 2017, but never made an appearance for the club before he signed for Stoke on a three-year deal.

Since his arrival in Stoke-on-Trent, Oakley-Boothe has gradually made his way into the first eleven, appearing 16 times so far in the 2020/21 season.

O’Neill, already deep into an ever-extending list of Stoke injuries at the time, announced that Oakley-Boothe had suffered ‘a small fracture in his back’, that most likely means the youngster will be absent for the remainder of the season.

Oakley-Boothe’s injury is just a further compiler of frustration for the Potters. Established first-team players such as Tyrese Campbell, Joe Allen and Nathan Collins are already sidelined through injury, and the addition of Oakley-Boothe to that list may prove tough to stomach.

Stoke currently sit mid-table, positioned 11th which, given the frequency of their injuries, is quite an impressive achievement.

Whilst play-offs may prove a tad too ambitious to achieve at this point in the season, O’Neill clearly leads a group of players that may be able to achieve greatness if they can maintain their fitness.

Stoke can only hope that the repercussions of injuries as serious as the likes of Oakley-Boothe’s don’t prove as serious as they perhaps could.