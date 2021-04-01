Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has played down speculation linking the Rams with a move for Luton Town striker James Collins.

The Republic of Ireland international has been linked with a move away from Kenilworth Road ahead of the summer.

Collins’ deal with Luton Town is set to expire at the end of the season, with Championship clubs reportedly taking note of his situation. Reports claimed Derby County and Preston North End are both interested in the striker.

MLS clubs are also said to have taken an interest in Collins’ situation with the Hatters.

Now, the speculation linking the 30-year-old with a move to Pride Park has been addressed by Wayne Rooney.

The Rams boss spoke to the Derby Telegraph, confirming he is unaware of any interest in the striker. Speaking briefly on the matter, here’s what he had to say:

“No, I know nothing of that.”

A proven Championship goalscorer, Collins could be a shrewd acquisition for any second-tier club this summer. The Hatters hotshot could be available on a free transfer, with Luton yet to extend his contract with the club.

Collins has starred for Luton Town since joining from Crawley Town in July 2017. Across all competitions, the Coventry-born striker has netted 69 goals and laid on 20 assists in 174 games for the club.

However, the winter signing of Elijah Adebayo has seen him drop out of Nathan Jones’ starting 11. With that taken into account, it will be interesting to see if a move away from the club materialises this summer.