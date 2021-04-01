It was well documented that Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet was a wanted man in the Football League in January.

Championship side Birmingham City wanted to sign the Scotsman in January but Hibs held out for their £3 million valuation of him, as reported by the Daily Record at the time.

League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland were also said to be interested in the last transfer window according to the Scottish Sun.

However, Hibs managed to keep hold of their attacker and he made his international debut for Scotland against the Faroe Island yesterday.

Nisbet received his first call-up for his country last month and has been on the bench for Steve Clarke’s side for games against Austria and Israel before finally getting his chance in their 4-0 win last night.

He has been in fine form for Hibs this season and it will be interesting to see if either Birmingham or Sunderland rekindle their interest this summer. He has scored 14 goals in all competitions this term.

Nisbet has in fact been in fine form over the past few seasons. He scored 34 goals for Raith Rovers two years ago in the Scottish League One before firing 23 goals in 32 games for Dunfermline in the Championship in the last campaign. He got his move to the Scottish top flight last summer and stepped up well to life in a higher league.

Hibs will face a battle to keep him with the way things are going and his international debut is another goal to tick off his list of achievements so far.