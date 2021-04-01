Charlton Athletic have promoted Jason Euell to the role of first-team coach, as announced by their official club website this morning.

Their former striker will now work alongside Nigel Adkins and Johnnie Jackson with the senior side.

Euell, who is 44 years old, has done an impressive job with the Addicks’ Under-23’s side and has been rewarded with a promotion.

He had two separate spells as a player at the Valley and played over 150 games during his first stint with the London club from 2001 to 2006. He then returned in 2011 for one final stint before hanging up his boots hanging up his boots in 2012.

Read: Charlton Athletic appoint Jason Euell as first-team coach

Euell has since delved into the world of coaching and will now be excited to start his new job.

Charlton are pushing for a place in the League One Play-Offs between now and the end of the season under new boss Adkins.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to Euell’s appointment as first-team coach-

This better NOT be an April Fool 😠 — Smudge (@KBslittlesis) April 1, 2021

So happy with this — 🇲🇹 (@FSE_Freddo) April 1, 2021

Jason Euell has been promoted to Nigel Adkins’ back room staff as First-Team Coach! Throughly deserved, Euell has done a fantastic job with the under-23s over the last eight years. Really good to have another proper Charlton man so heavily involved as well! #cafc — Covered End Choir (@CoveredEndChoir) April 1, 2021

This is a great move by the club and great news for Jason Euell. He’s been coaching the nation’s best young players for some time and doing a great job with our U23s. Feels right that he's now in our first-team dugout. 👏 #cafc https://t.co/XRLWpELcof — Jimmy Stone (@JimmyStone_) April 1, 2021