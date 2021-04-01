Charlton Athletic have promoted Jason Euell to the position of first-team coach, as announced by their official club website.

Their former striker has done an impressive job with their Under-23’s and will now work alongside Nigel Adkins and Johnnie Jackson.

Euell, who is 44 years old, has plans to go on and become a manager in the future. He knows Charlton inside out having played over 150 games for them in his playing career.

He has said: “I’m very pleased to get the opportunity to move up and continue the progression in my coaching career. I am delighted that with a new manager coming in, he has called me up to help the coaching staff continue to develop the new direction under Thomas Sandgaard.”

Read: Update emerges on Charlton Athletic target’s road to recovery from injury

“I’m looking forward to working with the first team and want to continue to improve myself and the players and staff I work with at Sparrows Lane and The Valley.”

Euell was a contender for the AFC Wimbledon job earlier this year and applied for their managerial position, as reported by London News Online. However, the Dons ended up giving the role to Mark Robinson instead.

He started his career at Wimbledon before moving on to Charlton in 2001, where he would spend five years before stints at Middlesbrough and Southampton.

Read: Three centre-backs Charlton Athletic could target this summer

Euell played for Blackpool from 2009 to 2011 and helped the Tangerines gain promotion to the Premier League under Ian Holloway during his time at Bloomfield Road. They are now competing with Charlton for a place in the League One Play-Offs this season.

The Addicks are in action tomorrow against Doncaster Rovers away.