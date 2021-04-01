After capturing the attention of observers with his displays, Nottingham Forest youngster Alex Mighten has recently discussed what he feels he brings to his side.

Speaking to Nottingham Forest website (via Nottingham Forest News) the young winger, when discussing his recent form, noted ‘I know what I’m capable of’. Mighten then goes on to detail how he feels he has not fully showcased his broad array of abilities in what has been his debut campaign.

Mighten made his professional debut in the first game of the 2020/21 season, in what was a 2-0 loss to QPR. Since then, he has seen himself spend a portion of time away from the side, but has established his place in the side since his re-induction into the starting eleven.

The two goals and one assist to Mighten’s name so far this season, in 16 league games, only bolster claims of his potential. The US-born attacker is one of the few bright spots for Forest in an otherwise underwhelming season.

Mighten said:

“I know what I am capable of and I know that I have not fully shown what I am capable of.

“Game time isn’t something I see as a factor, I just go out and show what I can do and add more steps to get people to watch my game.

“I am confident in my ability and where I can end up. I’m not trying to hold back or anything, I’m focused on now and proving to everyone what I can do.”

Forest fans, perhaps finally, have something to cling onto for the near future. After coming so agonisingly close to the playoffs last year, Forest have failed to recapture their form that so dominated the majority of Sabri Lamouchi’s final season at the City Ground.

With time on his side, and a continual improvement in each game he plays, Alex Mighten has every chance of soon becoming an established starter. His comments will excite a fan base who are already clearly enthralled by their young, enchanting attacking starlet.