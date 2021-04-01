A report from Liverpool Echo has suggested that Derby County’s Louie Sibley ‘could’ be of interest to Liverpool in the summer.

Sibley, 19, burst onto the scene last season, netting five goals in 11 Championship games to firmly announce himself at Derby County.

He then ran into a summer of speculation – Leeds United were said to be keen on the Englishman, but a move never materialised and Sibley has since suffered.

In 24 Championship appearances, Sibley has netted just one goal. But Liverpool Echo has drawn up a list of Football League talents who Liverpool ‘could’ turn to in the summer, and Sibley is one of them.

During what’s been an arduous season both on and off the pitch for Derby County, Sibley’s name has often come up as someone who the club could sell on to keep finances afloat.

The Rams’ stance on Sibley might change after the summer – after such a misfire season this time round, they might be more willing to part ways with Sibley, but at the same time will the likes of Leeds or even Liverpool be interested in a striker who has one league goal to his name this season?

Everyone expected him to be firing for the Rams and the fact that he hasn’t has made his situation more complex.

It wouldn’t break the bank for Liverpool, or any other team to bring Sibley in for that matter. Derby though could still have plans for a future based around the 19-year-old, and so it’ll be interesting to see what comes of him this summer.