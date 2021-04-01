Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Chris Waddle has lashed out at the current club’s owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Waddle, now aged 60 and working regularly as a pundit, played for Sheffield Wednesday between 1992 and 1996. He made over 100 league appearances for the Owls, in what was a prolonged and illustrious career.

But speaking to Examiner Live, Waddle has hit out at the current ownership of Chansiri, and fans have backed what he’s saying.

Chansiri has been the talk of Sheffield Wednesday’s season throughout. He’s overseen two managerial sackings in Garry Monk and Tony Pulis, and two appointments in Pulis and current boss Darren Moore.

But it’s the Thai’s ownership that has the Owls staring down the barrel of League One, and Waddle’s comments on him have brought about a strong reaction online.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Waddle’s comments on Chansiri:

Big facts — L.Stanislas.H (@Oreyt_) April 1, 2021

Well done Chris. This is exactly what it needs. #chansiriout — Max Rebo (@MaxRebo26309927) April 1, 2021

He's right, but no way will Chansiri take on board what's been said. He's too stubborn, and that will be what finishes us. — 🐶 Ems 1867 💙 (@Meonplanetearth) April 1, 2021

He’s 100% correct. — Paul Bearer (@top7664) April 1, 2021

The truth! — Barx (@sam31405869) April 1, 2021

Hes right its worrying — Stephen Wragg (@StephenWragg3) April 1, 2021