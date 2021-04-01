Speaking to The Hartlepool Mail in an exclusive interview, Middlesbrough winger Yannick Bolasie was asked about his future at the club. Bolasie is on loan at Middlesbrough from Premier League side Everton. However, his contract at Goodison Park is up at the end of the season. He has been told previously by Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti that he is not in his plans and he will become a free agent in the summer. Middlesbrough could well be a destination for Bolasie to continue plying his trade. He has a strong relationship with Boro boss Neil Warnock whom he worked under at their time at Crystal Palace together.

However, a big hurdle in getting the deal over the line would be Bolasie’s wages. It is likely the Democratic Republic of Congo international is on Premier League money and would need to take a pay cut if he was to drop down to the Championship with Middlesbrough on a permanent basis. When asked about his future, the 31-year-old wouldn’t commit to anything just yet. But he did say talks between him and Boro hierarchy will get underway soon.