Jermain Defoe is out of contract at Rangers this summer and could be set to move on.

Daily Record journalist Gavin Berry believes the Scottish Premiership champions should consider letting him move onto pastures new at the end of the season.

Defoe, who is 36 years old, joined Rangers from AFC Bournemouth in 2019 and has since scored 29 goals for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Speaking on the Record Rangers podcast, Berry said: “I suppose at some point you need to get ruthless. And, you know, you look at his age, you have to weigh up how much he’s being paid, and whether that money could be better spent if he’s not going to play a lot.”

Read: Sunderland set sights on former Barnsley man

“I mean, there’s no doubt Jermaine Defoe has done the job Steven Gerrard wanted from him when he signed him in terms of having an influence on people off the park. And in terms of contributing on the park, you know, he’s done that when called upon. But I just wonder whether he has served his purpose.”

Defoe had spells at West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur before joining Portsmouth in 2008. He became a key player for Pompey and scored 17 goals in 36 games before moving back to Spurs.

Read: Luton Town chief spotted at Sunderland’s game last weekend

The ex-England striker had a brief spell at Toronto before Sunderland lured him back to England in 2014. He then went on to bag 37 goals in 93 games for the Black Cats and became a popular figure at the Stadium of Light.

Bournemouth swooped in when Sunderland were relegated before he moved on to Rangers.

Defoe’s future at Ibrox is now up in the air and he could be poised to leave as a free agent when his deal runs down.