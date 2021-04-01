A report from Liverpool Echo has identified a number of Football League talents that Liverpool ‘could’ target this summer – one of them being Watford’s Joao Pedro.

Liverpool had originally tried to sign Pedro from Brazilian outfit Fluminense, but Watford had already agreed terms with the 19-year-old who joined midway through last season.

Having made a handful of appearances in the Premier League last season, Pedro has since become a regular in the starting line up at Watford, featuring 31 times in the Championship this season and scoring nine goals.

The first-half of the season was his better – since the turn of the year, he’s notched four goals with three of those coming in consecutive games through February.

At 19-years-old, fans often forget how young Pedro is because he’s such a talented footballer, but now Liverpool could be ready to snatch him off of the Hornets.

They currently sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table. Watford look good to go on and claim 2nd-place after what’s been a resurgent 2021 under Xisco Munoz, and promotion would no doubt see them keep hold of Pedro.

With Liverpool linked to a number of key departures this summer though, a move for a young attacker like Pedro could take on more importance, in which case Watford would likely need Premier League football to claim a decent fee on the Brazilian.

There remains a few months until the pre-season though – Watford’s focus will be on promotion right now, but a big offer for Pedro in the summer might be tempting either way.