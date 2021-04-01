According to a report from The Daily Mail, Premier League side Burnley are eyeing a £10 million deal for Dael Fry this summer.

The Middlesbrough centre-back had attracted interest from Burnley in the January transfer window last year. The Clarets previously put a bid forward of £10 million but this was turned down outright.

Sean Dyche’s side are looking to reignite their interest in the summer. Both Ben Gibson and James Tarkowski are expected to depart Turf Moor and they are looking for replacements.

Fry has been a regular for Middlesbrough this season. The 23-year-old has played in 32 games out of a possible 38 for Neil Warnock’s side, missing five through injury and being an unused substitute in the opening day defeat to Watford.

In recent weeks he has formed a strong partnership with recent arrival Grant Hall and Warnock will look to keep the pairing together if they are to mount a promotion charge next season.

At present, Boro don’t have a lot of depth at centre-back. Fry and Hall aside there is no natural defensive cover. Nathan Wood was seen as a back up but is currently out on loan at Crewe Alexandra, whereas the likes of Paddy McNair, Anfernee Dijksteel and Marc Bola have all covered in the centre of the back line when needed, despite being midfielders and full-backs.

In recent weeks, Warnock spoke out about the interest surrounding Dael Fry in recent transfer windows. He claimed that for as long as he remains Middlesbrough manager, Fry will remain at the club.