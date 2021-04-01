Hibernian are in talks over keeping hold of ex-Football League goalkeeper Matt Macey, as per a report by the Scotsman.

The ex-Accrington Stanley, Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle loan man is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent.

Macey, who is 26 years old, only joined Hibs in January but penned a short-term deal until the summer. He made the decision to leave Arsenal to increase the likelihood of first-team opportunities.

The 6ft 7inc stopper has been used as a back-up at Easter Road so far but could get more game time next term with their number one Ofir Marciano poised to depart.

Hibs boss Jack Ross has said: “He (Macey) played a couple of games when he first came up and only lost his place because Ofir’s consistent form over the season had earned him the right to come back in. But I think he showed in those games and in training that he is a very good goalkeeper and as we look to strengthen that department we would like to keep him at the club. We have had dialogue already and that is ongoing.

“We know that we got a little bit lucky in terms of being able to bring him to the club in January. At that stage we needed to do something to bring a new keeper in but to get someone of Matt’s character and ability was good for us.”

Macey spent time in the academy at Bristol Rovers before moving to Arsenal as a youngster. He made two senior appearances for the Gunners and was loaned out three times to get experience.

His first loan came at Accrington Stanley before he linked up with Luton. He went on to play 13 games for the Hatters in all competitions during the 2016/17 season when they were in League Two.

Plymouth Argyle then came calling in the 2018/19 season and he enjoyed his time at Home Park, playing 38 times.

Macey now plays in Scotland for Hibs and they want to tie him down on a new contract.