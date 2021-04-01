A report from Liverpool Echo identified several youngsters who the Reds ‘could’ target this summer – one of those being Stoke City’s Nathan Collins.

Collins, 19, had featured 22 times in the Championship for Stoke City this season. He’s been a stand-out performer for the Potters who currently sit in 11th-place of the table, with a top-six finish slowly slipping away from their clutch.

Earlier this month, Collins was linked with a move to Manchester United. It was a distant transfer rumour and one that looked to be building up in preparation for a potential summer move.

United’s technical director Darren Fletcher knows Collins from his playing time at Stoke, and his arrival at Old Trafford could be a catalyst in the move.

Now though, Liverpool Echo have identified Collins as a potential summer target for Liverpool, who look to be in dire need of defensive options come the transfer window.

It’ll be a frustrating watch for Stoke City fans – they were counting on Michael O’Neill making them into top-six contenders this season, but things haven’t planned out as such.

They were inconsistent in the first-half of the season. But a solid showing in the January transfer window looked to have set them up for a play-off push in the second-half of the campaign.

But the Potters can’t seem to win a game – they’ve won just four Championship fixtures since the turn of the year, and now find themselves in 11th-place of the table and a whole 10-points off the top-six.

The loss of Collins this summer would be a bitter blow to O’Neill and his Stoke City side.