Tranmere Rovers starlet Otis Khan is attracting plenty of interest from clubs higher up the Football League.

The likes of Preston North End, Sunderland and Portsmouth are being linked with a summer move for him by Football League World.

Khan, who is 25 years old, has caught the eye in League Two this season and has made 38 appearances in all competitions for Keith Hill’s side, chipping in with two goals and two assists.

He is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is currently due to become a free agent in late June.

Khan started his career in the academy at Manchester United before crossing the Pennines as a youngster to join Sheffield United. He went on to play twice for the Blades’ first-team and was also loaned out to Buxton, Matlock Town and Barrow before leaving Bramall Lane for fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley in 2016.

He signed an 18-month contract with the Tykes and played three times for them during his first season at the club. However, the Oakwell club allowed him to leave prematurely and he ended up moving to Yeovil Town.

Khan has since had spells in the lower leagues at Mansfield Town and Newport County before Tranmere took a gamble on him last summer.

He has since become a key player for the Whites and they will be sweating over his future at Prenton Park, with the likes of Preston, Sunderland and Portsmouth linked.