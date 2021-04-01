Millwall boss Gary Rowett has remained coy on the future of on loan midfielder Ryan Woods.

The Millwall boss told NewsAtDen that he could neither ‘rule in or rule out’ a permanent move for the man on loan from Stoke City this summer.

Woods, 27, joined Millwall on loan midway through the last season. He’s remained at The Den on loan for the entirety of this season as well, featuring 36 times in the Championship for the Lions.

For Millwall fans though, there’s been fewer players as dividing as Woods this season – he’s often come under the spotlight, but Rowett continues to select him.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, Rowett said of the possibility of signing Woods on a permanent deal:

I don’t think it’s ruled out or ruled in. The fact of the matter is, like any loan player, he’s not our player so me talking about it publicly is probably not going to help us get a player. It’s one of those things that I’ll sit down with his agent, I’ll sit down with the club and see whether it’s something we pursue or not.

After a stop-start season, Millwall find themselves in 10th-place of the Championship table and with eight games of the season remaining.

They’ve managed to pull themselves back into play-off contention after an 8th-place finish last time round. But that seems a distant hope as it stands, with Millwall still proving inconsistent.

Of their last six outings, Millwall have won three and lost three alternatively.

Rowett’s men are as inconsistent as they come but should he be able to plug a few gaps in the summer, and add some quality elsewhere on the pitch, then a top-six finish should be well within their grasp.