In-demand Joel Randall will miss the rest of Exeter City’s season.

However, the hamstring injury he sustained last month is not as bad as first feared, as per a report by Devon Live.

Randall, who is 21 years old, has been in impressive form for the Grecians this term and has scored 10 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions.

He was a target for the likes of Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and Celtic in the January transfer window, as reported by the Daily Mail, but Exeter managed to keep hold of him.

Read: Three centre-backs Charlton Athletic could target this summer

Exeter boss Matt Taylor: “The results weren’t as bad as they could have been in terms of a hamstring tear, but it is still a significant tear, so nothing has changed with what we see for Joeller for the rest of the season.”

Randall is a product of Exeter’s impressive academy and made his first-team debut four years ago in the EFL Trophy. He has also spent a lot of time since then out on loan to get game time.

Read: Player who held talks with Swansea City in January hoping to earn MLS move

The Salisbury-born attacker has had spells in non-league at Taunton Town, Bideford, Weston-super-Mare and Weymouth over recent years to get some experience under his belt.

He has become a regular this term and has caught the eye of the likes of Charlton, Swansea and Celtic. His season appears to be over but that’s not to say winter interest in him won’t remerge over the summer months.