QPR announced yesterday that the club had been granted planning permission to start work on their new training facility.

QPR acquired the Concorde Centre in Heston at the end of last year. It was a huge milestone in what’s been an arduous journey to a new training home for QPR, but now the wheels are turning.

The club describes a ‘state-of-the-art’ training facility which houses the QPR first-team, development and youth teams.

Club CEO Lee Hoos explains that planning permission remains subject to a referral from the Secretary of State, but explains how yesterday’s news is a major step towards their new training facilities.

Needless to say, the news has brought about a hugely positive response from QPR fans, who’ve been hearing stories of a new training ground for some time now.

It could be the start of a much brighter future at QPR – see what these fans had to say on Twitter about the news:

