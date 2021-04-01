Both Chelsea and Everton are seemingly leading the chase to sign on loan Barnsley striker Daryl Dike, with a report from Eurosport claiming the pair are ‘willing’ to meet the transfer demand.

Eurosport (via en.as.com) claim that Everton are ready to meet the £17million buy-out clause to sign the Orlando City striker, and that Chelsea are ‘in talks’ with Orlando regarding a summer move.

Dike, 20, joined Barnsley on loan during the winter transfer window. He’s since netted five goals in 11 Championship outings for the Tykes, who currently sit in 5th-place of the Championship table.

The American international has been sensational since arriving at Oakwell, and in the last week the transfer rumours circulating him have started to spiral.

Yesterday, reports linked seven teams with Dike – including both Chelsea and Everton, and it’s them who seem most keen on signing the striker this summer.

Barnsley have the option to buy-out Dike – they’d need to cough up £17million (or roughly US$20million) to make his stay from Orlando permanent, and that deal would include a 20% sell-on fee.

But at this moment, Dike looks to be playing anywhere but Barnsley next season. The only way that the Tykes will have a chance of retaining him is if they step up into the Premier League – even after which, a move to Everton or Chelsea seems more likely.

But he remains on loan at Barnsley, and he now has eight games to secure his future, and guide Barnsley into the top flight.