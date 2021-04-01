Former Birmingham City, Portsmouth and West Ham midfielder Hayden Mullins has been appointed as manager of League Two strugglers Colchester United.

Mullins, 42, had a prolonged footballing career in England. He made his name at the likes of Crystal Palace, West Ham, Portsmouth, Birmingham City and Notts County, before later taking on a coaching role at Watford.

He worked as an U23 coach with Watford for four years and for a brief stint last season, would find himself in interim charge of Watford as they dropped down from the Premier League.

Now though, Mullins takes charge of Colchester United who sit in 21st-place of the League Two table, with just four points separating them from the drop.

Mullins started the season as assistant manager at the club. Now though, he takes over from Wayne Brown on a deal lasting until the end of the season.

He’s still a relatively young and inexperienced coach but Mullins has a lot of Premier League experience, and he walks into a Colchester United job that’s proved tough this season.

They face relegation from the Football League – Colchester have eight games of the season left to ensure they retain that four-point gap to Southend United in 23rd, with Grimsby Town the team sitting bottom.

It’s an exciting move for Mullins and should he perform, then there’s a strong chance he’ll land the job, and he could yet make his way back up to the Premier League as a manager.