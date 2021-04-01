Blackpool are keeping tabs on Scunthorpe United winger Alex Gilliead.

The Tangerines are interested in the League Two man ahead of a potential summer move, according to a report by Football League World.

Fellow League One side Ipswich Town are also said to be keen with it looking like Scunthorpe will face a battle to keep him at the end of the season.

Gilliead, who is 25 years old, has made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Iron, chipping in with four assists and a single goal. He is out of contract in June and is currently due to leave on a free transfer.

He has plenty of experience in the Football League having had spells with the likes of Carlisle United, Luton Town, Bradford City and Shrewsbury Town in the past.

The ex-England youth international started his career at Newcastle United but never made a first-team appearance for the North East club. He bagged five goals in 41 games for Carlisle on loan during the 2015/16 season in his first taste of senior football.

Gilliead then spent a year-and-a-half back in League Two at Bradford after a brief stint at Luton. He was a key player for the Bantams and played 58 times for the Yorkshire club whilst they were in League One.

Shrewsbury came calling that summer and he left Newcastle on a permanent basis. He spent a single season with the Shrews before Scunthorpe signed him in 2019.

Gilliead has been a regular for the Iron since his move but is now wanted back in the third tier by Blackpool and Ipswich.