Preston North End are in the hunt for a new permanent manager for next season. Here is an updated five candidates for the role-

Gareth Ainsworth, Wycombe Wanderers



He has done an impressive job at Wycombe since taking over the Chairboys and has guided them from League Two to the Championship over the course of his 12 years at the club.

Grant McCann, Hull City

The Tigers are currently top of League One but his name has emerged in the running for the vacancy at Deepdale. The ex-Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers remains a relatively unpopular figure at the KCOM Stadium after their relegation last season but is desperate to make amends with promotion in May.

Michael Appleton, Lincoln City

The 45-year-old may be attracting interest from higher up the football pyramid after catching the eye at Lincoln. His side are currently competing at the top end of the third tier and Appleton could be an option for Preston. He has previously managed the likes of Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United.

Derek McInnes

He has recently left Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen and may fancy another crack at English football. His spell in the Championship at Bristol City in 2013 didn’t work out and he now has a point to prove.

Ryan Lowe, Plymouth Argyle

The Liverpudlian guided the Pilgrims to promotion from League Two last term and his side have adapted well to the third tier since then. He is being tipped for a bright future in the managerial game and could be on the radar of the Lilywhites.