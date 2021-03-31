Bristol City are not having a good time of it this season. Their problems this season have stemmed from inconsistency.

That inconsistency has seen the Robins flightless at times and they are currently 14th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

According to a report by TEAMtalk writer Graeme Bailey, Crystal Palace are heading the queue for Bristol City star winger Antoine Semenyo.

Antoine Semenyo – up through Robins ranks

London-born Semenyo came up through the Ashton Gate ranks, progressing into the first-team picture this season.

Ahead of the current campaign, Semenyo had made 22 appearances for the Robins. His total appearances for the club now stand at 59.

37 of those appearances have come in this season’s somewhat disappointing displays of inconsistency, resulting in 2 goals and 5 assists.

A further 6 appearances have come in cup competitions this season as have 3 further goals and 2 further assists.

Palace leading the way for Semenyo

In an exclusive, TEAMtalk writer Bailey writes that Palace “are leading the chase” for Semenyo who they describe as “exciting“.

Bailey goes on to write that the Robins flyer “is on the radar” of a number of sides as well as Palace. TEAMtalk’s article names the sides as Newcastle, Brighton, Southampton, West Ham, and Sheffield United from the Premier League alongside Championship promotion hopefuls Norwich and Watford.

Semenyo was a nearly-move to Chelsea in 2019 – the Blues offering £1m for him with a view to developing in the Under-23s. Local press reported that City turned down a later £2m bid from Chelsea for his services.

Career and season details for Antoine Semenyo derived from his player page on the Transfermarkt website.