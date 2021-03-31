Speaking to Italian publication Calcio Mercato, Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic gave an update on his future.

The 33-year-old has been a standout player for Bournemouth this season. The Cherries boast a good defensive record, conceding 37 goals in 37 games and Begovic has been an important part of that.

Having signed for the club in 2017 he has enjoyed two spells away from the club on loan deals. He joined Azerbaijani side Qarabag during the 2019/20 campaign before signing for Italian giants AC Milan on a short term deal in January last year.

He was asked about his long-term future in football. Begovic declared his love for the Italian game and admitted he would like to return to the country at some point in his playing career.

“For now, I’m focused on doing my best with Bournemouth, we’ll see what happens next,” he said.

“As I said, it’s no secret that I would have liked to continue playing for Milan, and I love Italy and Italian football.

“I love Italian football and Serie A is a challenge for every player, so I wouldn’t rule out anything.

“Everything is possible.”

Begovic’s current deal at the Vitality Stadium comes to an end in June and he will be free to join a club of his choosing for no transfer fee. If a side in Italy came calling, it could ultimately turn the head of the ‘keeper.

The 63-time Bosnia and Herzegovina international will likely keep his place between the sticks as Bournemouth take on Middlesbrough on Good Friday. Both sides are hoping to secure a place in the top six come the end of the season and this week’s fixture could be a big indicator on who will finish above the other.

Going into the game, Bournemouth sit in seventh position and are three points off Reading in sixth. Their opponents Middlesbrough are in ninth in the Championship table and are six points off the play-off places.