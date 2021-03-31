Watford have confirmed via their official website that Tom Cleverley and Ismaila Sarr are nearing their return to the first-team.

The report states that the previously worrying number of players nursing injuries has welcomingly dropped at Watford in recent weeks. Both Cleverley and Sarr are hoping to be fit and ready for the Hornets’ run of fixtures over the Easter period.

As recently revealed on The72, Cleverley returned to first-team training last week with Watford posting a video to their official Twitter account. The footage showed the important midfielder taking part in various drills.

The former England and Manchester United man has missed the club’s last four games. He sat out on Watford’s four consecutive wins against Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City, Rotherham United and Birmingham City before the international break.

Cleverley is available for selection for the club’s next game on Friday.

Ismaila Sarr is slightly further behind however. Having picked up a hamstring injury in their last outing against Birmingham he is apparently ‘working hard in an attempt to be back in contention for Friday’s game’.

Watford boss Xisco Munoz will be making a snap decision on whether to include the 32-time Senegal international in the matchday squad later this week.

The Hornets take on relegation threatened Sheffield Wednesday before taking the trip to play-off chasers Middlesbrough on Easter Monday. Watford go into the game in second position in the Championship table as they mount a charge to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.