Barnsley skipper Alex Mowatt has remained coy on his future at the club, saying that talks have been ‘pushed aside’ because of their unlikely promotion bid.

Valerien Ismael’s Barnsley side have emerged out of nowhere to become genuine promotion contenders in the Championship this season.

Nobody expected it, but the Tykes find themselves in 5th-place of the table with eight games of their season remaining.

Despite how well Barnsley have been performing under Ismael, one of the persistent talking points of their season has been securing the future of Mowatt.

The club captain has again proved his worth to the side – he’s featured 37 times in the Championship this season, scoring six goals from midfield.

Barnsley have been keen to extend his deal, but talks have been ongoing and speaking to Sky Sports, Mowatt reveals why those talks have been put on the back burner.

There was contract talks earlier on in the season but I think everything’s been pushed aside now because of how well we’re doing. So just concentrate on football and see what we can achieve this season.

Earlier in the season, reports linked all of Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and QPR to Mowatt. Since then, the Barnsley made would be subjected to a number of January bids, with at least one of those suitors being Millwall.

It’d be a huge achievement if Barnsley could make it into the Premier League, and it’d be equally as impressive if they could tie Mowatt down to a long term contract.

He’s a real talisman for the Tykes and should be go into the free market this summer then expect there to be a lot of interest.