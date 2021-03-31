A report from Mirror claims that Liverpool have put a host of names ‘up for sale’ this summer, including current Cardiff City man Harry Wilson.

Wilson, 24, joined Cardiff City on a season long loan at the start of the campaign. He’s since featured 30 times in the Championship for the Bluebirds, scoring four goals and assisting nine.

He’s had his critics, but on the whole Wilson has proved a worthy – his nine assists makes him one of the Championship’s top-three creators this season, and something of a talisman for manager Mick McCarthy.

A report from Wales Online last week suggested that Wilson will not play for Liverpool again, and that he could join Cardiff City on a permanent deal in the summer.

Now, Mirror claim that Wilson ‘will’ be moved on and more importantly is that the report states that Liverpool’s previous £20million valuation of the Welshman will be ‘knocked down’.

There’ll likely be a lot of names interested in Wilson come the summer time.

He remains a relatively young player at 24 and a favoured Wales international. But the midfielder may be disheartened to see his chances at Liverpool dwindle, having shown so much promise earlier in his career.

Wilson could yet have the Premier League on his mind and so Cardiff might need to land themselves an unlikely promotion to stand a chance of retaining the Liverpool man.

It’s not beyond possibility, but McCarthy’s side will need to make up a four-point gap to Reading in 6th, and leapfrog Bournemouth in the process.