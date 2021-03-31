Current Barnsley striker Daryl Dike is attracting a host of Premier League interest, with all of Chelsea, Everton, Leeds United, Manchester United, Newcastle United, West Ham and Wolves linked.

Dike, 20, joined Barnsley on loan from Orlando City in Janaury. He’s since netted five goals in 11 Championship outings for the Tykes, who’ve been the league’s surprise package this season.

They’ve an optimistic £17million buy-out clause in his loan contract. But Barnsley aren’t the only ones considering that fee for the 20-year-old American.

TEAMtalk understands that there’s a number of Premier League clubs monitoring Dike, they wrote in an exclusive report today:

We understand that up to half the Premier League have scouted Dike, and the interest is increasing on a weekly basis. Manchester United and Chelsea are amongst the teams who have been impressed with Dike’s talents, along with the likes of Everton, Leeds, Wolves, West Ham and Newcastle who have all watched him closely.

But the report goes on to say how Everton are the most keen on Dike, and how Barnsley will need promotion in order to stand any chance of sealing the permanent transfer.

Dike featured in USMNT’s most recent fixture v Northern Ireland. He played a half-an-hour cameo and returns to Barnsley with a top-six finish very much in his loan side’s grasp.

They go into their next game against 6th-place Reading in 5th, with a win able to pull them to within one point of Brentford in 3rd.

It’s a hugely exciting time to be a Barnsley fan, and if they could finish the season with a celebration party then their chances of keeping hold of Dike will no doubt be boosted.