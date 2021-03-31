Fenerbahce’s Ozan Tufan is reportedly Norwich City manager Daniel Farke’s ‘first choice’ summer signing.

Turkish outlet Fotospor (via Pink Un) have revealed that Norwich City are considering a ‘serious investment’ in the 26-year-old Turkish international, who is valued at £13million.

Tufan has previously come under the radar of Crystal Palace, but has more recently been linked with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool.

Norwich City though are now in the race and looking keen to make a summer move should they step up into the Premier League at the end of this season.

With just eight games of their campaign remaining, Farke’s Norwich side have an eight-point lead over 2nd-place Watford, and a whole 14-point lead over Swansea City in 3rd.

They’ve been the runaway leaders throughout, after what’s been an inspiring showing following relegation last season.

Now with the top flight in their sights, Farke’s attention will slowly start turning towards the summer transfer market, and how he can bolster his side to attain Premier League football at the next time of asking.

Norwich will likely need to plug the gap left by Oliver Skipp in the summer.

The man on loan from Tottenham Hotspur has prevailed in the Canaries’ midfield this season, and Farke wants another year of him a Carrow Road.

But that seems far-fetched given his performances in the Championship and he’ll more than likely be staying at Spurs, and so a move for Tufan takes on more importance.

It’d be a big statement for Norwich to beat the likes of Liverpool to this one.