Former Swansea City star Joe Rodon featured for Wales in their 1-0 win over Czech Republic last night, putting in a hugely impressive shift.

Now at Tottenham Hotspur, Rodon left Swansea City soon after the start of this season. He’s struggled with injury which has limited him to just eight Premier League appearances so far, but the Welshman looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

Having graduated through the Swansea youth academy, Rodon would go on to make 62 Championship appearances for Swansea before sealing his Spurs move.

Spurs paid around £11million for the youngster, who signed a five-year deal at White Hart Lane. But did Swansea City recoup enough money on the Wales international?

Most would say no – £11million is nothing in today’s transfer market, yet for that price Spurs have got a 23-year-old defender who looks likely to go on and captain his country, and have a prolonged career in the top flight.

Those Spurs fans who’ve watched him this season rate him very highly and now, half-a-season after his move from Swansea City, it seems like Steve Cooper’s side didn’t hold out for enough income on Rodon.

That initial £11million is set to rise to £15million, with Swansea having add-ons in the deal. A sell-on percentage isn’t known, but it’s more than likely that Swansea would’ve pushed for one to be included.

Should Swansea have made it into the Premier League last season then they would more than likely have kept Rodon on for another year at least.

The club has sold on a few names in recent seasons – Oli McBurnie and Dan James for example, and both garnered a much higher transfer fee than Rodon. Both McBurnie and James have received mixed reviews since leaving South Wales, and it’s Rodon who looks the most complete in the Premier League.

The club might be kicking themselves for not holding out for a higher fee. They continue to produce these players and record healthy profits on them, but Rodon’s should’ve been much higher – the money needs to be right if Cooper is to bring sustainable Premier League football to Swansea City.

See what these Spurs fans were saying about Rodon last night:

