Newcastle United’s Kyle Scott has impressed on trial at FC Cincinnati, as per a report by Chronicle Live.

The midfielder is currently training with the MLS side and is hoping to earn a permanent deal ahead of their upcoming 2021 season.

Scott, who is 23 years old, held talks with Swansea City in the January transfer window but a move to the Liberty Stadium didn’t materialise in the end, as reported at the time by Chronicle Live.

He is out of contract at the end of the season at Newcastle and Steve Bruce’s hold an option to keep him for another 12 months. However, they are unlikely to.

Cincinnati have been casting an eye over him over the past month and are weighing up a move. They are managed by former Reading boss Jaap Stam and are also the home to ex-Ipswich Town goalkeeper Cody Cropper.

Scott started his career in the academy at Southampton before linking up with Chelsea as a youngster. He made one first-team appearance for the Blues in a League Cup tie against Hull City in 2018.

He then had a loan spell away in Holland at Telster before Chelsea released him.

Newcastle snapped him up in the summer of 2019 but he is yet to make a senior appearance for the North East club, with a switch to America now on the cards.

He could play for Cincinnati in their friendly today against fellow MLS side Orlando City.