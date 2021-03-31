According to Football League World, Millwall striker George Alexander is likely to struggle for regular minutes next season.

Alexander has played once for Millwall since graduating through the academy. He came on in the club’s last game of the season during the 2018/19 campaign, playing 23 minutes in the 1-0 away defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Since then he has been a regular fixture in the U23 set up and has been prolific at youth level. Given Millwall are struggling for goals in the Championship this season with just 38 goals in 38 games, you wouldn’t have blamed boss Gary Rowett for giving Alexander another opportunity.

The report suggests the 20-year-old should look for a temporary move away from the Den. His playing time is likely to be limited once more next season and so a loan could be the best outcome for all parties.

If a loan move goes well and he continues to score goals, but this time at a first-team level, he could return to Millwall looking for regular minutes.

At present he finds himself down the pecking order behind the likes of Tom Bradshaw, Matt Smith, Mason Bennett, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and West Bromwich Albion loanee Kenneth Zohore.

He could well be given a chance to impress Rowett between now and the end of the season. Millwall do have an outside chance of reaching the Championship play-offs, currently residing in 10th and 10 points off Reading in sixth. If their chances of reaching the top six become an impossibility over the next few weeks, Alexander could be given a shot to lead the line and could determine his immediate future as a result.