Hibernian are looking to strike a new deal with former Championship midfielder Jackson Irvine, as per a report by the Edinburgh Evening News.

The Australia international joined the Scottish Premiership side in January and has since impressed for the Edinburgh side.

Irvine, who is 28 years old, is out of contract this summer but Hibs are hoping to keep him for longer after seeing him slot in nicely into their side.

He parted company with Hull City at the end of last season and spent six months as a free agent. Sheffield Wednesday were linked during that time, as per Yorkshire Live.

Irvine joined Hull in August 2017 from Burton Albion and made 112 appearances for the Yorkshire side, chipping in with 12 goals in all competitions.

Before his move down to England, Irvine had played for the likes of Celtic, Kilmarnock and Ross County in Scotland.

Many Tigers fans were disappointed to see him leave for free last summer and it was a surprise to see how long it took for him to find a new club.

However, Irvine seems to be enjoying life at Hibernian and they will want to tie him down on a new contract as soon as possible.

He has made 11 appearances for Jack Ross’ side in all competitions since his winter switch to Easter Road.