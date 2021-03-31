Middlesbrough have been hit with a £10,000 FA fine for misconduct, following their 2-1 defeat at Swansea City earlier in the month.

Middlesbrough fans will remember that game. Referee Gavin Ward was in charge and he ruled out a controversial Middlesbrough goal, before the Swans went on to claim the 2-1 win.

Arguments broke out after full-time and Boro boss Neil Warnock was obviously at the heart of it.

The FA have since charged Middlesbrough £10,000 for a breach of FA Rule E20 – which Middlesbrough have denied – having ‘not behaved in an orderly fashion’ that day.

The news has obviously sent shock-waves through the Boro fan base. Fans are furious that their side have been fined for what appeared to be the referee’s wrongdoing on the day.

In the Championship, supporters have often questioned the level of officiating, and times might be moving towards a more drastic change.

