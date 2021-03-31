Middlesbrough have been hit with a £10,000 FA fine for misconduct, following their 2-1 defeat at Swansea City earlier in the month.

Middlesbrough fans will remember that game. Referee Gavin Ward was in charge and he ruled out a controversial Middlesbrough goal, before the Swans went on to claim the 2-1 win.

Arguments broke out after full-time and Boro boss Neil Warnock was obviously at the heart of it.

The FA have since charged Middlesbrough £10,000 for a breach of FA Rule E20 – which Middlesbrough have denied – having ‘not behaved in an orderly fashion’ that day.

The news has obviously sent shock-waves through the Boro fan base. Fans are furious that their side have been fined for what appeared to be the referee’s wrongdoing on the day.

In the Championship, supporters have often questioned the level of officiating, and times might be moving towards a more drastic change.

See what these Middlesbrough fans had to say on Twitter about the fine:

One of the worst refereeing displays I have ever seen and we get fined because our players voiced an opinion at it. People get fined less for chinning someone, FA’s pathetic. — Liam Dallison (@LDallo92) March 30, 2021

Not only has this referee cost us 3 points, he’s also cost us near enough £20,000. All while he continues his job like nothing has happened 🙄 — chris robson (@chrisrobson13) March 30, 2021

Have a day off @FA — Ben (@Strickland__Ben) March 30, 2021

Sorry but the club should outright refuse to pay. There must be some course of action the club can take against the referee. The game was live so the whole country saw that excuse of a performance — Kevin (@Kevinho_2) March 30, 2021

@FA are a proper dictatorship! No matter how bad the decisions were against you, how dare you speak out against the officials? That ref cost us points which in turn ‘could’ cost us a place in the play offs.But we have to stay silent and just take an inept refereeing performance🤬 — Craig Wilkinson (@wilko_wilkos) March 30, 2021

Manager fined, club fined, Official still officiating. Makes sense @FA. Anyone speak out about your incompetence then fine them. Corruption at its finest. — We're Middlesbrough! (@We_are_Boro) March 30, 2021