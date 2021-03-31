Celtic have tried to bring back striker Gary Hooper on a ‘couple of occasions’ in the past, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Bolton Wanderers were also keen on bringing him in during Neil Lennon’s tenure there.

Hooper, who is 33 years old, now plays in India for Super League side Kerala Blasters after spending the past year with Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand.

Hooper spent three years at Celtic from 2010 to 2013 and fired 82 goals in 132 games in all competitions. The forward helped the Hoops win the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup both on two occasions before moving back down to England.

Agent William Glavin said on the Celtic Now and Forever podcast: “Gary loved his time at Celtic. There have been a couple of occasions over the years when he could’ve been back (at Celtic) but it just didn’t quite work out.

“Some people tried to do it I remember a few years back actually and it didn’t quite work out. Neil Lennon was always a big fan of him. “Neil Lennon tried to get him at Bolton, when he was there – just couldn’t do it at that time.”

He moved on to Norwich City after his spell at Celtic for two-and-a half years prior to moving to Sheffield Wednesday, where he managed 31 goals in 91 appearances. He helped the Owls get to the Championship Play-Offs twice during his time in South Yorkshire.

Hooper, who has also played for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Southend United and Scunthorpe United in the past, saw his deal at Hillsborough expire in 2019 and he weighed up his next move before deciding to go abroad.