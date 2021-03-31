Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris has spoken out about Darren Moore’s start to life at Hillsborough, speaking highly of the 46-year-old.

Harris, 27, featured in Moore’s first four games in charge of Sheffield Wednesday. He was rested for the 2-1 win at Barnsley last time out, but speaking to Examiner Live, Harris has praised his new boss.

Moore has overseen five games since leaving Doncaster Rovers to join the relegation-bound Owls, taking four points from a possible 15 so far.

“Whenever you get someone new, it is going to take a bit of time for the team and players to adapt,” Harris said. “I think he is still trying to find the best formation to play.”

There was a lot of debate about how Moore would line up his Sheffield Wednesday players. For his opener v Rotherham United, Moore named his familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, but v Barnsley he had a five-strong defence.

“Every game that he has been here, I think he has chosen a very good team for the outfit that we have come up against,” Harris continued.

“He has been great and I think we are only going to improve the longer he is here.”

Moore looks as though he’s going to be in the Hillsborough dugout for some time yet. Whether he keeps them in the Championship or witnesses their demise into League One, Moore is a respected coach and the ideal man to bring some life back into the club.

Taking over a club in the position that Sheffield Wednesday are in – midway through the campaign – there’s going to be teething problems.

Moore had a style he liked to play at Doncaster Rovers and it might be that he can’t deploy that at Wednesday right now because he hasn’t had a pre-season. Expect some more experimentation before the end of the season, but given a transfer window, Moore should have his team and formation locked in.