Angus Gunn could spent another season on loan at Stoke City, as per The Athletic.

The goalkeeper has spent the past campaign with the Championship side from Southampton.

Gunn, who is 25 years old, made the switch to the Bet365 Stadium in October and has since made 14 appearances for them in all competitions.

As part of the arrangement with the Saints, Michael O’Neill’s men can have him on loan until the end of the 2021/22 season. However, his parent club can cancel that clause if a better or permanent offer comes for him in the summer.

Read: Stoke City target from Sheffield Wednesday facing uncertain long-term future

Southampton signed Gunn from Manchester City in July 2018 for a fee of around £13.5 million and he signed a five-year contract. He has since made 30 appearances for Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side.

They gave him the green light to move to the second tier in the last summer transfer window after he fell out-of-favour at St. Mary’s.

Gunn rose up through the youth ranks at Norwich City but swapped to the Etihad Stadium in 2011. He never made a senior appearance for City but enjoyed a loan spell back at Carrow Road during the 2017/18 season.

Read: Stoke City have summer decision to make on midfielder’s future

He lost his way at Southampton last term but a move to Stoke will provide him with an opportunity to get more game time.

His situation in Staffordshire currently hangs in the balance with it unclear where he will be next season.

Will Gunn be at Stoke next season?